NATO provokes conflicts in various regions of world — defense official

BEIJING, June 26. /TASS/. NATO creates tension and provokes wars in various regions of the world, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said.

"As a product of the Cold War and the world's largest military bloc, NATO creates problems and provokes conflicts and wars in various regions. It has become a military machine in the full sense of the word," he said, commenting on the NATO summit in The Hague.

According to Zhang Xiaogang, in recent years, the alliance has gone beyond its geographical boundaries, causing increased vigilance worldwide, particularly among Asian countries. "We strongly oppose using China as a pretext for the alliance's eastward expansion into the Asia-Pacific region. We call on NATO to reflect on its actions, change course, and contribute more to global security and stability," the spokesman said.

Zhang Xiaogang emphasized that China adheres to the path of peaceful development and a defensive policy. "China's military development is aimed solely at protecting national sovereignty, security, and development interests," he said.

Commenting on the interaction between Beijing and Moscow, the defense official recalled that Russian-Chinese cooperation is not directed against any third party, and at the same time, it is not subject to external interference.

At the NATO summit in The Hague, alliance members accused China of providing key support to Russia during its special military operation. The alliance also expressed concern about security in the South China and East China Seas and the Taiwan issue.