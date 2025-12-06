Iran, Russia sign agreement on cooperation in AI

TEHRAN, December 6. /TASS/. Iran’s Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media signed an agreement on cooperation, including in the sphere of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Iran’s public broadcaster reported.

The agreement was inked by Russian Deputy Digital Development Minister Alexander Shoitov and Iranian Deputy ICT Minister Meysam Abedi.

The signing ceremony crowned the fifth meeting of the two countries’ joint working group in Moscow on Friday, an Iranian reporter specified. Apart from AI, the document also covers the fields of cybersecurity, smart government, digital economy and blockchain.