MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The European economy has lost roughly €1.6 trillion from anti-Russian sanctions since 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a comment on a recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting held on the occasion of International Day against Unilateral Coercive Measures.

"Over the past few years, Russia has come under unprecedented economic pressure from Western countries. Despite this, the Russian economy has demonstrated a high degree of resilience and adaptability as it continued to grow steadily," the Russian Ministry said. "In 2022-2025, the European economy sustained roughly €1.6 trillion in losses from anti-Russian restrictions," it noted.

The use of unilateral coercive measures has been a major obstacle to establishing a fair and equal polycentric world order, the Russian Foreign Ministry added as it dismissed such measures as a key instrument of the collective West’s neocolonial policies.

"Together with our partners - responsible members of the global majority - we will continue the fight against illegitimate unilateral coercive measures and other manifestations of neocolonialism in the interests of the rapid establishment of a just multipolar architecture, devoid of the dictates of sanctions or coercion," Russia’s MFA concluded.