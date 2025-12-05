Russia ready to continue ensuring uninterrupted fuel supplies to India — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue ensuring uninterrupted fuel supplies for India's growing economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a joint statement following his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are ready to continue to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel for the rapidly growing Indian economy," he said, adding that Moscow is a reliable supplier of energy resources and "everything necessary for the development of India's energy sector."

"The flagship project to build India's largest nuclear power plant, Kudankulam, is underway," Putin noted. Two of the six reactors have already been connected to the grid, with engineering and construction work ongoing at the remaining four, he added.