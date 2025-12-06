Zelensky holds phone call with Kushner, Witkoff

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky held a phone call on Saturday with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Zelensky said on his Telegram channel.

"Together with [Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine] Andrey Ignatov and [National Security and Defense Council Secretary] Rustem Umerov, we have just held a lengthy and meaningful phone call with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. I am grateful [to them] for a very substantive and constructive conversation," Zelensky wrote, without elaborating.

According to him, "next steps and formats of dialogue with America" were agreed. "I look forward to a detailed report from Rustem Umerov and General Ignatov." He also urged detailed work on ideas and proposals with the teams.

Umerov and Ignatov are currently visiting the United States. Earlier on Saturday, Bloomberg reported that the December 4 and 5 meetings between US and Ukrainian negotiators in Florida did not produce any serious breakthrough in the settlement process. The talks were expected to continue on Saturday.