MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries, doubted that a peace deal to end the Ukraine conflict would be signed before the year’s end.

"There is too little time left until the end of 2025. On the one hand, [Vladimir] Zelensky is afraid of the Americans. They have demonstrated their capabilities to him and shown that they can motivate him to do the right things," the expert told TASS. "Apart from the Americans, there are other interested nationalist groups who will be unhappy if he gives in," he explained.

According to Zharikhin, Europe has also been actively hampering the peace process. The continent "has been kind of excluded from the negotiations," he argued, referring to radical EU leaders. "And I should say they are not alone. Apart from the Democrats, there are also some Republic lawmakers in the United States who can be unhappy with the decision, too," he continued.

"Therefore, I don’t think this process will be completed by the end of the year, given multiple forces who reject the signing of a peace deal, at least on the terms that have almost been agreed by the Russian and American leaderships," Zharikhin maintained. "They have significant influence inside their own countries as well as inside Ukraine, Europe and the United States," he concluded.