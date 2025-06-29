IAEA chief believes Iran managed to preserve some of its enriched uranium

WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi believes that Iran has managed to preserve some of its enriched uranium despite US and Israeli attacks on its nuclear sites.

Speaking about the 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, which Tehran presumably had, Grossi said: "We don't know where this material could be."

"Some could have been destroyed as part of the attack, but some could have been moved. So there has to be at some point a clarification," the IAEA chief said.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing sources, that the US intelligence community believes that American strikes on Iran did not destroy the main components of the country's nuclear program. Preliminary assessments indicate that the US attack only postponed Tehran’s acquisition of a nuclear bomb by several months. The stockpiles of enriched uranium were not destroyed, and the centrifuges are not damaged, the source noted. In turn, Rubio told Politico that these media reports were "false" and "did not accurately reflect what’s happening."

US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on June 25 that US strikes definitely took away Iran’s ability to build nuclear weapons.They said Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were de-facto obliterated. Besides, the White House assured that Iran failed to evacuate fissure materials from these sites in time.