BUDAPEST, December 6. /TASS/. EU leaders have made a decision to prepare for war with Russia by 2030, but the Hungarian government will do everything to prevent such developments, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, addressing a rally in Kecskemet on Saturday.

"Distress signals" being sent by the policy course pursued by the current EU leadership, seeking a continuation of the Ukraine conflict and a direct confrontation with Russia, should be taken seriously, he said. "A war is looming, and the threat is political. European leaders have already decided that Europe must prepare for conflict <…>. The official position is that we must be ready for this by 2030," Orban said. "Hungary says no, no, no, no to this," he told an applauding audience at the event.

"Hungary is at danger right now," the head of government continued, adding that the task is to "keep Europe from war." He urged work toward that goal, noting that efforts from Hungary alone may not be enough though.

Nevertheless, Orban assured the rally that his government will make every effort to end the conflict in Ukraine as it will support the US-drafted peace plan and is still planning to counter EU leaders’ attempts to drag Europe into a military confrontation with Russia.

The Hungarian prime minister called on his nation to vote for the ruling Fidesz party at the parliamentary election coming in April 2026 so that Hungary can "stay away" from Brussels’ dangerous plans.