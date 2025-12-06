Merz to join consultations on Ukraine in London on Monday — DPA

BERLIN, December 7. /TASS/. On December 8, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will travel to London for talks on Ukraine, DPA news agency reported, citing the federal government spokesperson, Stefan Kornelius.

Alongside Merz, British Prime Minister Kier Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Zelensky will take part in the upcoming consultations. They are expected to discuss the course of talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Earlier on Saturday, Bloomberg reported that the December 4 and 5 meetings between US and Ukrainian negotiators in Florida did not produce any serious breakthrough in the settlement process. The talks were expected to continue.