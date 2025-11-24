Russia tops list in production of munitions, air bombs — Rostec

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The armament production volumes in Russia are incomparable with the ones before the Special Military Operation and not a single country across the globe is currently producing as many munitions and air bombs as Russia does, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov told TASS in an interview.

"The output volumes are incomparable with the ones before the Special Military Operation. We supply aircraft, tanks, infantry vehicles, howitzers, electronic warfare systems, drones and many other items in huge volumes," Chemezov stressed.

"Not a single country of the world, for example, is not producing so many projectiles and air bombs at present," the chief executive added.