ISS, November 27. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-28 manned spacecraft launched from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan has successfully docked with the Rassvet module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), according to a Roscosmos broadcast.

"Today at 3:34 p.m. Moscow time, the Soyuz MS-28 manned spacecraft docked automatically at the Rassvet module," Roscosmos said.

The three-man crew of the 74th long-term ISS expedition arrived on the ISS on the Soyuz. It included Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov (crew commander, TASS’ seventh special correspondent on the ISS), Sergey Mikayev, as well as NASA astronaut Christopher Williams.

Direct descendants of the drosophila fly species, who flew aboard the Bion-M biosatellite No. 2, also went into space. For the first time, astronauts will be assisted in working with reports by Sber’s GigaChat neural network.

The crew will spend 242 days in orbit and return to the Earth at the end of July. The eight-month mission includes more than 40 scientific experiments and two spacewalks. The first extravehicular activity will be aimed at installing Solar-Terahertz equipment for predicting solar flares. On their second exit, the astronauts will carry out maintenance of the Zarya module and replace aging components.