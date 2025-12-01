Putin thanks military for liberation of Krasnoarmeysk

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the military for the liberation of Krasnoarmeysk during his visit to a command center of the united group of forces on the evening of November 30.

"I want to thank you for the results of your work regarding Krasnoarmeysk. Both you and the entire command and personnel of the battlegroup. Of course, the fighters, our guys, who are carrying out these combat missions," the Russian leader stated.

Putin also addressed the situation on the northern border, highlighting the task of Battlegroup North to Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov: "I asked you, among other things, to report on the situation developing in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup North, bearing in mind that it has been tasked with creating a security zone along the state border."

Regarding the Zaporozhye direction, Putin stated that Ukrainian forces cannot match Russia's offensive pace, telling General Andrey Ivanayev: "Your troops are advancing at a pace that guarantees the fulfillment of all the tasks before us. I mean that with such a pace of our offensive [in the Zaporozhye direction], the adversary, of course, is unable to respond to this properly.".