Russia downs eight more Ukrainian drones over same three regions

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted or destroyed eight Ukrainian drones in a span of four hours on Saturday evening, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. GMT) on December 6, alert air defense capabilities intercepted or destroyed eight Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including three UAVs each over the Kursk and Belgorod regions and two UAVs over the Bryansk Region," the ministry specified.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported downing 11 Ukrainian drones over the same three regions in a span of five hours.