SCO to play role in settling most urgent issues — Kazakh president

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed confidence that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will have a greater voice on the most pressing issues of today.

"I am convinced that this landmark date [the SCO’s 25th anniversary to be marked in 2026] will open up a new golden age where the SCO will consolidate its role in and positive influence on the resolution of the most pressing, topical present-day problems," Tokayev’s press service quoted him as saying at a SCO extended meeting.

After the SCO summit in China’s Tianjin, China will hand over the presidency in the organization to Kyrgyzstan. According to the final declaration of the Tianjin summit, the Kyrgyz presidency "will be held under the slogan '25 years of the SCO: together towards sustainable peace, development and prosperity.'"

The SCO was founded in Shanghai on June 15, 2001 by six countries, namely Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined the organization in 2017, Iran - in 2023, and Belarus - in 2024.

Extended meetings in the SCO Plus format are attended by representatives from other countries and international organizations.