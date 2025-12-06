US not going to change status quo in Taiwan issue — Hegseth

NEW YORK, December 7. /TASS/. The United States does not intend to make attempts of changing the status quo on the Taiwan issue, War Secretary Pete Hegseth said when speaking at the forum organized by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation in California.

We are not "trying to change the status quo over Taiwan," the secretary said. "Our interests in the Indo-Pacific are significant, but also scoped and reasonable," Hegseth noted.

"This includes the ability for us, along with allies, to be postured strongly enough in the Indo-Pacific to balance China's growing power. This means ensuring none of our allies are vulnerable to sustained, successful military aggression," Hegseth continued. "This is what we mean by deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, not dominating China, but rather ensuring they do not have the ability to dominate us or our allies. It's common sense," he stressed.