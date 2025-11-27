Russia’s Almaz-Antey to feature Antey-4000 air defense system at arms show in Egypt

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Almaz-Antey Group will feature the Antey-4000 long-range surface-to-air missile system designed to engage tactical and strategic aircraft at the EDEX 2025 international defense exhibition in the Egyptian capital, the Almaz-Antey press office reported.

"In Cairo, the Group will showcase the models of combat capabilities of the Antey-4000 long-range surface-to-air missile system designed to engage modern and future aerial attack weapons. In particular, the Antey-4000 surface-to-air missile system is designed to engage tactical and strategic aircraft (including aircraft based on stealth technology), radar surveillance and guidance aircraft, reconnaissance/strike systems and loitering jammers, and also theater and tactical missiles, air-launched ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and intermediate-range ballistic missiles," the press office said in a statement.

"This surface-to-air missile system ensures reliable protection of administrative, industrial and military facilities and groups of forces," it stressed.

The Almaz-Antey display stand will also showcase models of the Viking medium-range surface-to-air missile system designed to protect troops and facilities, in particular, under enemy electronic warfare countermeasures and counterfire, the press office said.

At the EDEX 2025 defense exhibition, the Almaz-Antey Group will also demonstrate the models of combat vehicles of the Tor-E2 and Tor-M2K short-range surface-to-air missile systems and the autonomous combat modules of the Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile system mounted on the auto chassis, a semitrailer truck and a ship deck. In addition, it will demonstrate the Typhoon-PVO(E) combat vehicle for operators of man-portable air defense systems based on the KamAZ-4386 armored chassis and designed to shield troops in all types of battle, including troops on the march, it said.

During the defense exhibition, the Almaz-Antey Group will also demonstrate a model of the Redikom mobile repair and diagnostic equipment designed to carry out maintenance and recovery repairs of air defense armaments and hardware at the places of their location, the press office said.

The Almaz-Antey exposition will also include airspace control systems that are used, in particular, to detect, measure the coordinates of, track and identify aerial targets and advanced aerial attack weapons under intense active, passive and combined jamming, and also suppressive fire, it said.