Putin’s visit to India shows West’s failure to isolate Russia — The Sunday Times

LONDON, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India showed how futile Western attempts to isolate Russia have been, Mark Galeotti, who writes regularly for The Sunday Times, argued.

"At a time when divisions are growing in Europe and between Europe and the US [over Ukraine], Putin is talking up the failure of wider Western efforts to isolate Russia. On Thursday, he arrived on a state visit to India. He was met with great pomp and fanfare, as well as a hug from [Indian Prime Minister] Narendra Modi," the author noted.

On December 5, Putin concluded a two-day state visit to India. He held a series of bilateral talks with Indian officials, took part in the Russia-India Business Forum, and laid a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial. Russia and India signed a number of bilateral agreements during Putin’s visit.