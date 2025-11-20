Cinema remains most effective tool for shaping ideologies, Kusturica says

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The entertainment industry, and cinema in particular, continues to be used by Hollywood as a means of shaping ideological attitudes, Serbian film director and screenwriter Emir Kusturica told TASS.

"They [Hollywood] believe entertainment is the most effective way to show people a certain lifestyle and the ideology of comfortable living," he noted.

Kusturica added that, in his view, some modern films in the United States promote a one-sided political agenda. "For example, Kathryn Bigelow recently made a film about the beginning of a nuclear war ("A House of Dynamite," 2025 — TASS). Everything appears to be well coordinated: they are against Russia, against Putin," he said.

The filmmaker also highlighted the importance of developments within BRICS. "New steps are significant, for example, BRICS is a new political platform, a platform of peace, uniting 4-5 billion people. I believe this will be not only a material but also a spiritual achievement," he concluded.