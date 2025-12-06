Athens police used tear gas, flash bangs against anarchists

ATHENS, December 7. /TASS/. Police in Athens used tear gas and flash bangs against a group of anarchists after the end of the demonstration held annually to the memory of 15-year adolescent Alexis Grigoropoulos killed by a police officer on December 6, 2008, the Proto Thema newspaper reported.

Small clashes between anarchists and police squads occurred after the march when the protesters attempted to go to the place where the adolescent was shot down. Police used tear gas, flash-bang greandes, and arrested eight people.

Representatives of left-wing organizations and anarchist movement stage manifestations every year to the memory of Grigoropoulos.