Putin’s potential meeting with Trump was not discussed at meeting with Witkoff — aide

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s potential meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, was not raised during his meeting with visiting US special envoy Steven Witkoff, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

"This topic was not even discussed but we have managed to make progress in the context of a better understanding of each other’s positions and in the context that the Americans now have a better understanding of the logic of our position," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.