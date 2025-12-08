Thailand ready to defend its sovereignty, exercise its right to self-defense — PM

BANGKOK, December 8. /TASS/. Thailand is determined to defend its sovereignty in accordance with its right to self-defense, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in an address in connection with the escalation of the border conflict with Cambodia.

"Thailand will remain fully committed to defending its sovereignty in accordance with international rules and the right to self-defense. The National Security Council today decided to conduct other necessary military operations in response to all incidents. We have full confidence in the capabilities of the Thai military, which has demonstrated its commitment to protecting the people and maintaining peace and order in the border area," he said.

According to the prime minister, Thailand's defense actions continue to comply with international law and humanitarian principles, and the country strives for peaceful relations with all its neighbors. Charnvirakul added that the Thai government does not seek conflict but will act if threatened.

The Royal Thai Army previously reported that one Thai soldier was killed and four others were injured in border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. According to the army, Cambodian forces shelled Thai positions from 5:00 a.m. local time (11:00 p.m. GMT on December 7). On Monday, the Thai Air Force launched strikes on Cambodian military positions. A released statement said the strikes targeted military infrastructure, weapons depots, command posts, and logistics routes.

The Thai Second Army Area also reported that Cambodia had shelled Thai territory with BM-21 multiple rocket launchers. There is no information about deaths or injuries resulting from this shelling.