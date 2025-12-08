Europe to come out of Ukraine conflict biggest loser — Republic Srpska leader

BANJA LUKA /Bosnia and Herzegovina/, December 8. /TASS/. Europe will come out of the Ukraine conflict the biggest loser as its leaders will fall to the background after a deal is hashed out, President Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina), told TASS.

Speaking of a potential military conflict between Russia and Europe, Dodik recalled what Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier: "I fully agree with President Putin who said that Europe lacks the muscle to fight against Russia. That said, President Putin’s message is honest and clear. You (the Europeans - TASS) can try if that’s what you want, but we won’t take the first step."

"Russia is in conflict with Ukraine not because it seeks to seize territory from someone else; moreover, these lands have always belonged to Russia. Soviet leaders made some decisions that went against historical truth. This is why Crimea and a part of Ukraine have now returned to where they belong. Unfortunately, the Orthodox Chrisitan soul of the Russian people was dragged into politics. We always believed that the people of Ukraine are the same and that they share the same values. We also used to think that the peoples of Yugoslavia were our brothers but that turned out not to be the case. And everything that happened to us here was part of the West’s long game against Russia," Dodik noted.

"Europe will be the one that will lose the most after the conflict is over. It has already faced major economic problems. They don’t have an effective leader. [French President] Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating is only 12%, and the majority of his supporters must be immigrants, not the native population. In Germany, support for [Chancellor Friedrich] Merz is also low," the politician pointed out.

"Once Putin and [US President Donald] Trump reach an agreement, we will see the erosion of European elites, a process that is already underway and that will ultimately bring them to a collapse," Dodik stressed.