Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlement of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region. <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Chervonoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,275 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,275 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 205 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 210 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 145 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 425 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 250 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 40 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Varachino, Yunakovka, Kondratovka and Alekseyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Stary Saltov, Staritsa, Vilcha and Liman in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 205 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, a surface-to-air missile system, a French-made 155mm TRF1 artillery gun, 19 motor vehicles, two counterbattery radar stations and three ammunition and materiel depots in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and continued eliminating Ukrainian armed formations surrounded on the left bank of the Oskol River. They inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi and Podoly in the Kharkov Region, Brusovka, Aleksandrovka, Yarovaya and Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, among them an American 155mm M777 howitzer and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed nine ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 145 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Stepanovka, Seversk, Platonovka, Berestok, Zvanovka, Petrovskoye and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 145 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including two US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, 12 pickup trucks, two artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 425 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 425 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions. In Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 51st Army continued destroying the encircled enemy in the neighborhoods Vostochny and Zapadny," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two National Guard brigades and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Sergeyevka, Volnoye, Grishino, Rodinskoye, Udachnoye, Toretskoye and Belitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 425 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, an artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Gulyaipole, Rizdvyanka, Dobropolye, Ternovatoye and Priluki in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 250 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and a materiel depot in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Orekhov, Lukyanovskoye and Razumovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations, an artillery gun and a fuel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s transport, energy infrastructure over past day

Russian forces struck energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy troop deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the pre-flight preparation and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 171 Ukrainian UAVs over past 24 hours

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 171 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 171 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 101,131 unmanned aerial vehicles, 639 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,445 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,627 multiple rocket launchers, 31,788 field artillery guns and mortars and 48,590 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.