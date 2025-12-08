Chief executives of European multinationals losing interest in EU investments — report

BRUSSELS, December 8. /TASS/. Chief executives of leading European multinational companies more and more often consider an option of reallocating investments from EU member-states to other countries because of the current geopolitical situation and lack of reforms, according to the poll staged by the European Round Table of Industrialists (ERT).

According to the report, more than a third from about sixty chief executives of such majors invest in Europe less than planned or postponed investment decisions. 45% of them said they invest in the United States more than planned. Just 8% of Europeans plan to invest more in their home continent.

Respondents are concerned by lack of urgency in implementing reforms presented in reports of ex-prime minister of Italy and ex-president of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi and ex-prime minister of Italy Enrico Letta and aimed at restoring competitiveness and investments in the community. 76% of respondents said they have not seen so far practically any positive effect from such initiatives.

"The results of this latest survey spell out problems that are often levelled at Brussels: a lack of speed and focus on the collective European interest. CEOs are now calling out national governments in the European Council for doing the least to implement the recommendations of the Letta and Draghi reports," ERT Secretary General Anthony Gooch Galvez said in the comment.

"Current geopolitics and geo-economics mean Europe has no time to waste to restore its competitiveness and prosperity. The stakes are too high now to hide behind the cliche of ‘blaming Brussels’. No single country in the EU can weather the current geopolitical and economic climate on its own. And Europe’s model can only be maintained if, as a community, we get back on an economic growth path," he added.