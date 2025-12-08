Air defenses destroy seven Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions — top brass

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over two Russian regions and the Black Sea on Monday morning, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 9:00 a.m. and until 12:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. GMT] on December 8, alert air defense forces destroyed seven Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: five UAVs over the Rostov Region, one UAV over the Volgograd Region and one UAV over the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement.