Hamas ready to offer Israel ceasefire for 5, 7 or 10 years — representative

NEW YORK, December 8. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas is ready to offer the Israeli side a ceasefire or truce for 5, 7, or 10 years as part of resolving the conflict and the process of establishing an independent State of Palestine, Hamas Politburo member Basem Naim has stated.

"This involves, first of all, the full completion of the first stage [of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Gaza Strip], then must come the initiation of a political process, the result of which will be an independent Palestinian state. During this time, we are ready to agree to five, seven, or ten years of ceasefire or truce," the Hamas representative said in an interview with the Associated Press agency.

Naim also stated that the Palestinian movement is ready for a "comprehensive approach" in negotiations with Israel to avoid further escalation or continuation of hostilities. He noted, without providing details, that Hamas may consider the issue of "laying down or suspending arms." Furthermore, reliable security agreements must be concluded between the conflicting parties, which, in particular, "will allow Palestinians to defend themselves if they are attacked," Naim emphasized.

Al Arabiya reported on December 5, citing sources, that the parties to the Gaza conflict and mediators had reached an agreement on the first steps toward disarming Hamas, including the group’s surrendering heavy weapons. According to the television channel’s sources, Hamas also confirmed to the United States that it is ready to cede control of the enclave as part of the peace process.

According to the Axios news portal, US President Donald Trump plans to announce the beginning of the implementation of phase two of his peace plan for Gaza before December 25. Phase two envisages the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave and the deployment of an "international stabilization force," as well as the launch of the enclave administration structures, including the Board of Peace.

Tensions flared in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The Israeli side expressed resentment that Hamas returned only four out of 28 bodies of deceased hostages. Later, Hamas transferred several more bodies to Israel. By now, Hamas continues holding one remaining body.