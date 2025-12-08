Russian security chief arrives in Vietnam for talks with country’s leadership

HANOI, December 8. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has arrived in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi, leading a delegation that will meet with the country’s leadership on December 9-10 for talks on defense and economic cooperation.

"The agenda of the meetings includes discussions on a wide range of aspects in the Russian-Vietnamese relations, such as coordination of actions on the global arena (including in multilateral formats such as the EAEU, ASEAN, BRICS), regional security, military and defense cooperation, trade and economic ties, cooperation in science and technology," the press service of the Russian Security Council’s apparatus has told TASS.

Besides, the Russian and Vietnamese officials "will also have a detailed discussion on cooperating in the effort against drug trafficking, organized crime and extremism, as well as contacts between financial intelligence units, interior and justice ministries and the national guards."

Shoigu is expected to meet with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang and Minister of National Defense Phan Van Giang.

Earlier, the press service of the Russian Security Council’s apparatus said Shoigu would make working visits to Vietnam and Laos this week.