GDP growth rate expectably declined this year — Putin

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The economic growth rate passed through the "expected slowdown stage" and the GDP growth rate will be about 1% this year, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

"Growth rates of the Russian economy passed through the expected slowdown stage in the present year. Along with contraction of inflation, GDP growth rates geared down. They will total about a percent as of the year-end," the head of state said.

Economic dynamics is required to be build up while keeping the unemployment rate low and inflation - moderate, Putin noted.

"Conditions and opportunities have been now created to start gradually building up the economic dynamics, while preserving at the same time the low unemployment rate and, certainly, moderate dynamics," the head of state added.