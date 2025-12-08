MELITOPOL, December 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are sustaining heavy losses both in manpower and military hardware in areas where the Russian Army is advancing, Governor of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky reported.

"[Russian Armed Forces] units continue to advance deeper into the region. Our troops have crushed the enemy assault brigades near the settlements of Andreyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, and Gulyaipole, Rizdvyanka, Dobropolye, Ternovatoye, Priluki, Konstantinovka, Orekhov, Lukyanovskoye, and Razumovka in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy has suffered significant losses in both manpower and hardware," he wrote on Telegram. The governor said that the Zaporozhye Region authorities are ready to provide all necessary administrative and humanitarian assistance to residents of the liberated territories.