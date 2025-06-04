Russia uses Lancet loitering munition in protecting Crimea, destroying unmanned boats

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia deploys its Lancet loitering munition to protect Crimea against Ukrainian drones, the producer, ZALA, said.
"Russian troops protecting the Crimean peninsula against Ukrainian attacks have disabled a Ukrainian crewless boat Magura V7 with the help of a ZALA Lancet reconnaissance and strike system," the company said in a press release. "This modification of the Ukrainian USV is equipped with an onboard SAM system with two US-made AIM-9M Sidewinder guided missiles, which are designed to hit aerial targets," the press release reads.