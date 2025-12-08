Developing ties with Caspian countries remains Russia’s priority — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Developing strong partnerships with nations bordering the Caspian Sea remains a central focus for Russia and a vital component of regional security in Eurasia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized during a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Caspian Cooperation.

"In his address, Lavrov highlighted that fostering comprehensive collaboration with Caspian states is a key element of Russia’s foreign policy. Such efforts are integral to shaping the emerging Eurasian architecture of cooperation and security," reads a news release on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Lavrov also reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to the principles outlined in the 2018 Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea. He stressed the importance of respecting the exclusive rights of the five littoral states in resolving issues related to the Caspian Sea, emphasizing adherence to established legal frameworks.

"Discussions during the meeting covered Russia’s national interests in the Caspian region, including preparations for the upcoming Seventh Caspian Summit and initiatives to bolster economic cooperation. The composition of the commission’s public expert council was also approved," the news release says.

Participants praised the successful organization of several regional events, such as the 10th Caspian Media Forum, the Caspian Seasons festival, the Caspian Digital Forum, and the Shores Youth Educational Forum, which brought together representatives from Caspian countries. Additionally, the outcomes of the First International Forum of Governors of Caspian Sea Coastal Regions, held on November 18-19 at Iran’s initiative, received high commendation.