Shoigu calls Russia's recently deceased North Korea envoy true patriot

HANOI, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has expressed his deep condolences over the death of ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora, calling the diplomat a true patriot.

"Being a true professional and patriot, he has always defended Russia's interests in the international arena," Shoigu wrote.

According to the Secretary of the Security Council, Matsegora's caring attitude to the cause "and selfless service to the Motherland largely predetermined the consistent strengthening of cooperation between the Russian Federation and the DPRK and allowed them to reach the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership."

Matsegora was born on November 21, 1955. In 1978, he graduated from the MGIMO University of the USSR Foreign Ministry. Over the years, he worked as a translator, senior economist at the USSR Trade Mission in North Korea, an employee of the Eastern Directorate of the USSR Foreign Trade Ministry, representative of the Union of Soviet Friendship Societies in North Korea, Deputy Trade Representative of the USSR and Russia in North Korea, President of the Russian-Korean Trading House (Moscow), researcher at the Center for Korean Studies at the Institute of the Far East of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

In 1999, he joined the diplomatic service. In 1999-2003, he was first secretary, head of the Consular Department of the Russian Embassy in North Korea, consul-adviser to the Russian Consulate General in Busan (South Korea). In 2004-2006, he was an adviser and head of the Korea Department of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry. From 2006 to 2011, he was an adviser-envoy of the Russian embassy in North Korea. From 2011 to 2014, he was deputy director of the First Asia Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In December 2014, he was appointed Russia’s ambassador to North Korea. Matsegora was awarded the Order of Friendship (2018) and the Order of Alexander Nevsky (2024). In 2015, he was awarded the Order of Friendship of the First degree (North Korea). He spoke Korean and English.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Matsegora died on December 6, 2025 at the age of 70.