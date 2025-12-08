Moscow working to encourage inbound medical tourism — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Moscow anticipates a growth in inbound medical tourism and is doing its best to encourage this, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at a meeting with ambassadors of Arab countries.

According to the senior diplomat, Russia continues developing its health resorts. "They offer both recreational and the most advanced, state-of-the-art technology medical services for our foreign friends. We have such centers in Crimea, the Caucasus, and in Altai. We are sure that the flow of tourists willing to take advantage of the opportunities Russia is offering will only grow. And we, the foreign ministry, also welcome this," he said.

He also emphasized that Russia is holding leading positions in practically all areas of medicine, such as eye diseases, oncology, surgery, radiation and gene technologies. "This gives us competitive edges and concurrently makes Russian approaches to the treatment of serious diseases attractive," he said, adding that Russia is a global leader in the area of childcare.

"I already mentioned today that we have visa-free travel agreements with many countries of this region. So, the less administrative barriers we have the better and faster cooperation in the area of medicine and healthcare will develop," Grushko said.

He cited statistics for 2024 indicating that nearly 670,000 people from the Middle East received medical treatment in Russia. "One of Russia’s best advantages is unique medical services. It applies to treatment, diagnostics, rehabilitation, and many other things. As for the Middle East, as far as I can remember, around 670,000 people received medical treatment in Russia last year alone," he noted.

"We know that our enemies are seeking to drive a wedge in our relations with countries of the global South. But we will continue developing relations built on the basis of mutual respect, because such relations make us stronger in the international arena, add to our competitive capacities, and bolster our attractiveness," Grushko emphasized.