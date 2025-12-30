Finance ministry, Central Bank to allow non-qualified investors into crypto market

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry and the Bank of Russia consider it possible to allow non-qualified investors into the crypto market with certain restrictions, which are currently being worked out, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"According to our proposals with the Central Bank, such permission is possible. However, in order to minimize risks, <...> we and the Central Bank plan to limit the volume of such settlements and investments in the crypto market," he said.

The parameters of such restrictions are currently being worked out with the Central Bank, the minister added.

The Bank of Russia said earlier this month that it had devised a concept of cryptocurrency regulation in the Russian market. Cryptoassets will be accessible to both qualified and non-qualified investors, but the rules for them will differ, the regulator said, adding that it had presented its proposals regarding legal amendments to the government.