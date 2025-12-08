Netanyahu says his regular contacts with Putin are in Israel’s interests

TEL AVIV, December 8. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his regular contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin are geared to defend Israel’s interests.

Speaking at the parliamentary debates, which were aired by the Knesset’s (Israeli parliament) television channel, Netanyahu rejected the opposition’s allegations that Israel has lost its international authority. He recalled that he would meet with US President Donald Trump for the sixth time in late December and that he is in touch with other world leaders.

"I would like to add that we maintain contacts with another world power - with Russia. I speak with President Putin regularly and these decades-long personal ties serve our vital interests. Including now, when attempts are made to bar us from defending our northern border (with Lebanon and Syria - TASS)," he said.

"So, the United States, India, Germany, and Russia are the four powers Israel has bolstered ties with in the past two years," Netanyahu added.