US continues working on Ukraine settlement for 'humane' reasons — Trump

WASHINGTON, December 9. /TASS/. The US administration is ready to continue its efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine for humanitarian reasons, President Donald Trump said at a meeting with representatives of the agricultural industry at the White House.

"I just want to see people stop from being killed. As you know, [ex-US President] Joe Biden gave them $350 billion, and I gave them nothing," Trump pointed out.

"As you know, we now sell equipment to NATO at full price, and NATO takes that equipment and probably gives it to Ukraine," the US president added.

"But we aren't spending money. What we are doing is spending time on a humane basis. We want to see if we can stop the killing," Trump concluded.