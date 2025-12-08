Datacenters, cloud infrastructure market above $600-700 bln — expert

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The global market of datacenters and cloud infrastructures is comparable by the scale with the largest commodity markets and is already above $600-700 bln per year, CEO of Cloud X Denis Khleborodov said.

"Today, the market of datacenters and cloud infrastructures is already comparable by its scales with the largest commodity markets, while the total global datacenters and cloud infrastructures market is already above $600-700 bln and, most importantly, it continues growing at high rates and will be close to several trillions of dollars by the end of the decade," Khleborodov said.

The market is growing on account of two drivers, artificial intelligence and the transition of business to cloud models, the chief executive noted. "Several global ‘centers of gravity’ for data and computations have been built recently worldwide. These are the United States, Europe, China, and quickly growing platforms in Asia and the Middle East. They have large hyper-scale campuses of datacenters and high-power cloud platforms. Colossal investments in AI workloads have already been made," he stressed.