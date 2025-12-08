Expropriation of Russian assets being 'crucial act for European defense' — von der Leyen

BRUSSELS, December 8. /TASS/. Expropriation of Russian assets under the pretext of the so-called "reparation loan" is the key action for the EU defense, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Securing financial support will help ensure the survival of Ukraine, and it is a crucial act of European defense," von der Leyen said. She explained that this refers to the "reparation loan" - the scheme that the Commission intends to use for embezzling immobilized Russian funds.

"The proposal works on the cash balances produced by the immobilised Russian assets. These balances would be used for reparations," she added.