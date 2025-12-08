No Putin-Trump meeting planned until New Year — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. A meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, before the New Year is not being considered, because it requires proper preparations, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"So far, no such thing is being discussed. A meeting should be prepared, and it needs to produce result. In order for it to produce result, work should be done at the expert level first, and it is already under way," Peskov told Russia’s Channel One.

He added that at this point, Moscow has no information about the outcome of talks between Washington and Kiev in Florida.

"When we get this information, we will understand what should be done and how we should [move] forward," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that the outcome of the talks will determine Russia’s next steps, including in the contest of a potential meeting between Putin and Trump until the year-end.

The three-day talks between the United States and Ukraine ended in Florida on Saturday after which Witkoff and Kushner talked with Zelensky over the phone. According to the Axios portal, the United States is trying to find a new approach to resolving territorial issues.