US pressuring Zelensky into accepting peace plan terms — media

WASHINGTON, December 9. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump is pressuring Vladimir Zelensky to agree to the terms of the proposed plan to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, the Axios news website reported, citing sources.

"Ukrainian officials said they feel the US is trying to peel Zelensky away from the European leaders so they can pressure him more effectively," the article states. "Zelensky can't make such dramatic decisions without consulting his key allies in Europe," a Ukrainian official told the news outlet.

According to the website's source, the Trump administration is pushing Zelensky to act quickly, while Europeans are advising him to be careful and patient.