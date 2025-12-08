Russia alarmed by US rhetoric on China in new security outlook — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia is alarmed by the "language of conflict" present in China-related provisions of the United States’ updated National Security Strategy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the document.

"The document’s provisions on the Asia-Pacific Region are alarming because of the language of conflict with regard to China, as well as because of calls to all prominent regional partners to grant the Pentagon broader access to their ports and other facilities," the diplomat said.

Commenting on the provision that says that the US needs to reduce its military presence in areas, whose relative importance for the US national security declined in recent years and decades, Zakharova said that it reflects the 'America First' concept.

"However, it should hardly be viewed as the US refusal to maintain its military presence abroad, which, in turn, reflects another American idea of the so-called ‘Peace through Strength,’" she said.

On December 5, the White House published an updated National Security Strategy of the United States. The document declares Washington’s departure from the philosophy of sole responsibility for the world order, indicates a desire to achieve strategic stability in relations with Russia and notes the remaining contradictions with Europe.