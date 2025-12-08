Netanyahu plans to discuss Gaza plan at meeting with Trump on December 29 — TV

TEL AVIV, December 8. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet with US President Donald Trump on December 29 to discuss the next stages of the US leader’s Gaza plan, which involve the disarmament of the Hamas movement and the demilitarization of the sector, the I24 television channel reported.

According to the Ynet portal, Netanyahu’s visit will last a week. As per its information, the prime minister will fly to the US on December 28 and return to Israel on January 4, 2026. On December 7, Netanyahu stated at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that he plans to meet with Trump before the end of this month to discuss preparations for implementing the second stage of the US president’s peace plan for the Gaza Strip. He noted that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas must fulfill "commitments on disarmament and demilitarization of Gaza."

Israel-Palestinian tensions and October ceasefire

Tensions flared in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6.

On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan.

The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The Israeli side expressed resentment that Hamas returned only four out of 28 bodies of deceased hostages. Later, Hamas transferred several more bodies to Israel. Hamas still holds one body.