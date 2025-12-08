Ukraine needs $15 bln to buy weapons under PURL program in 2026 — Zelensky

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Ukraine needs $15 billion under the PURL (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) program to buy weapons in 2026, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"The PURL program needs $15 billion. As for this year, we were short of $1.5 billion but The Netherlands allocated $700 million today. Now, we are short of $800 million," the Novosti. Live media outlet cited him as saying on its Telegram channel.

The PURL program was launched by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on July 14. The initiative envisages that NATO allies purchase weapons for Ukraine from US reserves. Weapons supplies under the program are to be carried out every two of three weeks.