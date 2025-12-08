Cosmonauts, astronaut move from ISS to Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft, shut hatches

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, along with NASA astronaut Jonathan Kim, have transferred from the International Space Station (ISS) to the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft and closed the hatches ahead of their return to Earth, according to a Roscosmos broadcast.

The crew will now put on their spacesuits and take their seats in the descent module.

The Soyuz MS-27 is scheduled to undock from the Prichal node module at 1:41 a.m. GMT. It will then switch to autonomous flight, perform a braking burn at approximately 4:10 a.m. GMT, and leave orbit.

The descent module is expected to land 146 km southeast of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 5:04 a.m. GMT.

The Soyuz MS-27 crew arrived at the ISS on April 8 of this year. During their mission, they conducted numerous scientific studies and experiments, as well as repair and maintenance work. Cosmonauts Ryzhikov and Zubritsky also performed two spacewalks, with the main objectives being the installation of the Ekran-M and Impuls experimental equipment.