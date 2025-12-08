Hungary, Turkey condemn Ukrainian attacks against pipelines, tankers — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, December 8. /TASS/. Hungary and Turkey condemn Ukrainian attacks against pipelines leading from Russia and tankers in the Black Sea, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said after the meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul.

"We together speak for termination of war in Ukraine through negotiations and condemn attacks against energy transportation routes, be it oil pipelines in Russia or tankers in the Black Sea," Szijjarto wrote on his page in Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia).

Hungary received the bulk of gas from Russia over the TurkStream gas pipeline and its branches via Bulgaria and Serbia, the minister said. "Turkey is the reliable and honest transit partner. We will receive about eight billion cubic meters of natural gas over the TurkStream pipeline this year. We together are against considering the energy supply issue from a political or ideological viewpoint," he added.