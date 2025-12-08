Tourist flow from Saudi Arabia to Russia may exceed 200,000 people in 2026

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Moscow, Sami Mohammed Al-Sadhan, noted that the number of Saudi tourists traveling to Russia could surpass 200,000 in 2026, the Roscongress foundation reported following the ambassador’s meeting with Russian Presidential Adviser Anton Kobyakov.

"As is well known, nearly 100 years have passed since the establishment of relations between our friendly countries. However, our leaders are setting ambitious goals to ensure the qualitative development of our relations moving forward—primarily in the economy and investment, as well as in tourism, healthcare, and scientific exchange. We plan to increase the tourist flow from Saudi Arabia to Russia—next year alone, we expect over 200,000 Saudi tourists. Personal contacts between the leaders of our countries form a strong foundation for cooperation," the ambassador stressed.

Trade and economic ties

Kobyakov, in turn, noted that trade and economic relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia are demonstrating steady growth. "In 2019, during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the Agreement on the Program of High-Level Russian-Saudi Strategic Cooperation was signed, laying a solid foundation for comprehensive partnership. Since then, trade and economic ties between our countries have demonstrated steady growth: over the past five years, bilateral trade has doubled, and this year alone it has increased by 85%. Last year, accumulated Russian investment in the Kingdom grew sixfold, while Saudi investment in Russia rose by 11%. Our cooperation now extends beyond the economy and infrastructure to include education, culture, and tourism, where the total flow has grown nearly fivefold. This dynamic and trusting dialogue creates a solid foundation for bringing bilateral cooperation to a new, higher level," he noted.

Participation in forums and the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations

According to the statement, the parties discussed the outcomes of the Russian-Saudi Business Forum, which took place on December 1. The Saudi Embassy was thanked for its support in preparing the event, and both sides noted the high level of its organization. The press service added that the meeting also addressed Saudi Arabia’s preparations for participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2026 as the guest country.

"A separate item on the agenda concerned preparations for Saudi Arabia’s participation in SPIEF 2026 as the Guest Country. It was proposed to develop a joint action plan, including a business mission of Saudi economic operators to Russia in spring 2026 and the preparation of a package of intergovernmental documents to be signed during the visit of the Kingdom’s leadership to the Forum in St. Petersburg," the statement said.

The parties also highlighted that priority areas of Russian-Saudi cooperation include economy, investment, healthcare, tourism, as well as scientific and technical sphere. "Growing interest from Saudi partners was noted in key international events organized by the Roscongress Foundation, including the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, the Eastern Economic Forum, the Caucasus Investment Forum, Russian Energy Week, and the federal tourism forum ‘Let’s Travel!’," the statement said.

According to Roscongress, "At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to maintain close coordination through diplomatic and business channels in the run-up to SPIEF 2026 and the events marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia.".