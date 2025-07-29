Russian, Yemeni diplomats call for immediate launch of intra-Yemeni dialogue

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Yemen's Minister of Foreign Affairs Shaya Mohsin al-Zindani have emphasized the importance of international efforts to promptly launch the UN-sponsored intra-Yemeni national dialogue.

The discussion took place during their meeting in New York on the sidelines of the High-Level International Conference on Achieving a Two-State Solution to the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that special attention was given to the Middle East situation, particularly developments in Yemen and adjacent waters. The sides stressed the crucial need for international support to resolve Yemen's protracted political-military crisis through establishing the UN-mediated national dialogue.

The high-ranking diplomats also discussed prospects for developing traditionally friendly Russian-Yemeni relations.