European Commission warns Kiev about potential suspension of financial aid — newspaper

BERLIN, July 29. /TASS/. The European Commission has warned Kiev that financial aid from Europe could be completely suspended if pressure continues to be exerted on anti-corruption agencies, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper (FAZ) reported, citing sources.

According to it, the warning was issued following an attempt on July 21 to strip Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of their independence. The newspaper pointed out that the Ukrainian side confirmed receipt of the letter. According to it, the document states that "financial assistance from the EU fund will be frozen if the situation with anti-corruption agencies is not resolved." This refers to "the entire next tranche, not just part of it." Under the Ukraine Facility instrument, the country has been promised a total of 50 billion euros by 2027, primarily for its state budget.

Meanwhile, European Commission experts analyzed attempts to pressure anti-corruption agencies and concluded that the actions against the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office constitute "the most serious interference in the Ukrainian anti-corruption system since its inception" and manifest "institutional conflict," whereby the country's authorities attempt to restrict the activities of autonomous anti-corruption bodies. The experts consider the government's allegations of Russian influence in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to be unconvincing. They also noted that the authorities' actions undermine international partners' confidence in Ukraine's state institutions.

In response to a newspaper request, the European Commission stated that it is "very concerned" about Ukraine's legislative changes and emphasized the importance of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office's independence.