Iran warns it will respond to any new Israeli, US attacks — Iran’s foreign minister

TEHRAN, July 28. /TASS/. Iran will respond to any new aggression by the US or Israel with such force that the consequences will be impossible to hide, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Iran knows exactly what happened during the recent American-Israeli aggression, both to us and our adversaries - including the extent of blows that are still being censored. If aggression is repeated, we will not hesitate to react in a more decisive manner and in a way that will be impossible to cover up," he wrote on X.

According to the minister, during the 12-day war, the US and Israel were indeed able to cripple Iran's nuclear infrastructure, but they did not diminish Tehran's determination to continue enriching uranium.

"The technology and know-how that our formidable human resources have developed cannot be destroyed by bombings," he wrote on X.

US President Donald Trump earlier said the US is ready to carry out a new strike on Iran's nuclear sites if the country attempts to rebuild them.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.