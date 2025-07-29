LUGANSK, July 29. /TASS/. Russian servicemen destroyed Ukrainian strongholds and fortified areas in the Radkovka settlement of the Kharkov Region, and Ukrainian troops who remained in the settlement fled, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our troops managed to destroy the strongholds and fortified areas of Ukrainian militants in the village of Radkovka in the Kharkov Region. The remaining Ukrainian soldiers left their positions and fled south," he said.

Marochko specified that, currently, the Russian military is mopping up the area near Radkovka and conducting demining operations.